Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 25,405 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $51.10 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.48%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.