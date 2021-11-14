Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 39,945 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

