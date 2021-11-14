Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.61% of Cummins worth $212,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.