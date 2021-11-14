Curate Market Cap Tops $39.80 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Curate coin can now be bought for $4.92 or 0.00007722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $39.80 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.