Curio Governance (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $41,116.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,006,784 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

