Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post sales of $3.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Curis posted sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,896,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CRIS opened at $5.86 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
