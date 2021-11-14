Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post sales of $3.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Curis posted sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 million to $10.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,896,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $5.86 on Friday. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

