CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

