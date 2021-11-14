CWV Chain One Day Volume Reaches $8,481.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $15.90 million and $8,481.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.