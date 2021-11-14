DAD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.66 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, DAD has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $78.67 million and $1.66 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00220960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00087184 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.