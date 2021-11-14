DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAEX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $5,068.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

