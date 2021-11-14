Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Cut by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $226,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $304.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

