DAOventures (DVD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,137.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1,137.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005430 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005888 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

