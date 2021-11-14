Databroker (DTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,041.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1,041.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00219962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085954 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

