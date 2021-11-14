Datamine Market Capitalization Reaches $468,787.80 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $468,787.80 and $15,550.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00403288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.61 or 0.01027663 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,501,280 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

