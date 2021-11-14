Datum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Datum has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $829,112.07 and $12,282.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00217157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00085325 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

