Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 18,123 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming makes up 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

