Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 18,123 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming makes up 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $142.00.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
