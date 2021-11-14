Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,816 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ouster worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $95,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $10,185,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $9,521,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

