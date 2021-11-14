Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

