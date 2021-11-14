Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

