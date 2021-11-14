Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 1.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,152 shares of company stock worth $6,669,701 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

