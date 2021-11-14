Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 1.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP stock opened at $239.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $240.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.53.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

