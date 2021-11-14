Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $7.48 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 4.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,134,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

