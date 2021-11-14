Decentral Games Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $175.91 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $507.38 or 0.00771935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,902.40 or 1.00264310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.21 or 0.07083984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars.

