Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Achieves Market Cap of $47,150.18

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market capitalization of $47,150.18 and approximately $18.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

