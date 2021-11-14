DeepOnion Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $834.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,594,781 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

