DEEPSPACE Trading Up 291.1% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $42.73 million and $1.95 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 291.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00096152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,376.06 or 0.99911049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.97 or 0.07056851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.