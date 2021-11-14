DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00096124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.28 or 0.99699771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.47 or 0.07032803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,954,636 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

