DeGreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

