DeGreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

