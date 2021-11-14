DeGreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $83.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.