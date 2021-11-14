DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.77 or 0.00423328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001147 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $689.05 or 0.01069386 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.