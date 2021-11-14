DePay Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,395.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $90,395.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00002808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,902.40 or 1.00264310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.21 or 0.07083984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

