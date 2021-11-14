Dero Price Hits $24.89 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $24.89 or 0.00037824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $273.64 million and $1.03 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.34 or 0.07138146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00418503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $681.90 or 0.01036224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.00417619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.26 or 0.00272402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00254802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,993,683 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

