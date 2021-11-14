Desjardins Weighs in on WSP Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.79. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.46.

WSP stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$89.22 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.13.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

