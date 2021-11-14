Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $171.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 329,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,737. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $2,070,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.