Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $171.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.
WING stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 329,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,737. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $2,070,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.