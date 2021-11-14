Dev Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00005880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $94,539.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.33 or 0.00695812 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.