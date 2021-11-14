Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 141,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Devon Energy worth $185,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $57,929,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.58 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

