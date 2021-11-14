Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE DXT opened at C$8.75 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.34 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.31. The firm has a market cap of C$569.91 million and a PE ratio of 20.21.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

