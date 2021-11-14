Dfyn Network Market Cap Tops $29.35 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 39,901,025 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.