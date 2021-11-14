dHedge DAO Reaches Market Cap of $18.24 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.24 million and $471,027.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

