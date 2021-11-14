Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00005683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $44,010.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001518 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00055383 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,643,365 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

