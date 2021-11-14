DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,640,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.19% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $85,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

