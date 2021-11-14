DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $579.38 million and $1.99 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00347972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

