Digitalcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $366,557.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,330.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.88 or 0.07081988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.79 or 0.00417826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $663.51 or 0.01031406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00086418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00422888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00274034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00260749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004526 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,999,443 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

