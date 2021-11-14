Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $1.20 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

