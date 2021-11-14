Digitex Futures Market Cap Tops $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

