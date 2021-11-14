DODO (DODO) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.80 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, DODO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $181.38 million and $48.80 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00086072 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

