Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $513.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

