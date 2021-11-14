Donut Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $44,937.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00096124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.28 or 0.99699771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.47 or 0.07032803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

