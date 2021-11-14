Dovu (DOV) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Dovu has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and $253,267.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00220464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00085905 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

